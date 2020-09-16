Multiple White House Staffers Test Positive For COVID After Trump Maskless Event

Advertisements

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 one day after Trump held a non-socially distanced and maskless White House event.

CBS3 in Philadelphia reported,

“White House staff members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump visited Philadelphia. Globo News reporter Raquel Krahenbuhl says she was informed of the positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.”

Bloomberg News’s Josh Wingrove added:

The White House — after holding a big outdoor signing ceremony this week, only rarely wearing masks and traveling to big rallies, some of them indoors — is now declining comment on reports that members of the administration have tested positive for the virus. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 16, 2020

The signing ceremony might be the source of the positive tests since Trump has also returned to holding indoor rallies that don’t require masks or social distancing,

It is not a coincidence that as Trump increases his reckless behavior members of his own staff are starting to get sick. Trump wants to pretend like everything is fine and the pandemic is gone, but each time he tries to make America forget about the pandemic, people around him start getting sick, and the nation is once again reminded of why Donald Trump is the wrong person to be handling this crisis.

