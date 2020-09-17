Former Model Accuses Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

Advertisements

Former model Amy Dorris has come forward and accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament.

The Guardian reported:

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

….

Dorris, who lives in Florida, provided the Guardian with evidence to support her account of her encounters with Trump, including her ticket to the US Open and six photos showing her with the real estate magnate over several days in New York. Trump was 51 at the time and married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

Dorris’s allegation was corroborated by several people who she told about the 1997 incident.

The white male dominated corporate media brushed off the sexual assault allegations against Trump in 2016, but with no WikiLeaks emails and Russian hacking to use as a distraction, it is past time that the political press gave the sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump the attention that they deserve.

Dozens upon dozens of women have come forward all offering similar accounts of a persistent behavior pattern of Trump cornering women and forcing himself on them. When dozens of people who don’t know each other are all telling variations of similar sexually predatory behavior, there is fire behind that smoke, and the mistakes of 2016 can’t be repeated in 2020.

