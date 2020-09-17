Biden Says Trump ‘Should Step Down’ For Intentionally Misleading America On The Pandemic

Advertisements

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped into Donald Trump’s failed pandemic response during a town hall on Thursday night, telling the president he should “step down” for intentionally misleading the public about the threat of the virus.



“You’ve got to level with the American people, shoot from the shoulder,” Biden said. “There’s never been a time when they have not been able to step up. This president should step down.”

Video:

Biden said:

The president of the United States said that no longer would we, in fact, provide masks for schools, for schools, pay them to have the masks in schools because it was not a national emergency. What is he talking about? It’s totally irrational. This is all about one thing, the stock market. He doesn’t want to see anything happen. It’s all about his reelection. It should be about the American people, and they’re in trouble. And by the way, his own CDC director contradicted him recently. He said if, in fact, you just wore this mask, nothing else but this mask, you would save, between now and January, another 100,000 lives. And so we have to be honest with the American people, they’re tough. They know, as Franklin Roosevelt said, things get worse and worse until they get better and better, but you’ve got to level with the American people, shoot from the shoulder. There’s never been a time when they have not been able to step up. This president should step down.

The president’s pandemic response has cost lives

There are plenty of reasons to vote against Donald Trump this fall, but his failed response to the pandemic is simply disqualifying.

From day one, Trump failed to act to stop the spread of this virus. He intentionally misled the American people about the threat. He refused to embrace life-saving steps like testing and protective masks.

The president’s failure to competently and honestly manage this crisis has cost thousands of American lives. On Nov. 3, it should cost Donald Trump his job.

