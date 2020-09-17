Biden Shreds Trump’s Economic Con In Strong Town Hall Performance

Advertisements

During Thursday night’s town hall event on CNN, Joe Biden showed why many voters in key midwestern battleground states are flocking to his campaign.

In one answer, Biden reminded the country – particularly working Americans trying to get by – what it sounds like to have a leader who listens to and understand their struggles.

“My dad came up here, worked here, lost his job like a lot of people did here,” Biden said of his family’s time in Scranton. “We are as good as anybody else.”

Then, the former vice president turned his fire on Trump by pulling back the curtain on the president’s economic con.

“Guys like Trump, who inherited everything and squandered what they inherited, are the people that I’ve always had a problem with,” Biden said. “Not the people who are busting their neck.”

Joe Biden delivering a message that will likely resonate with voters in key midwestern battleground states. #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/4tkcUoJQf3 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 18, 2020

Biden said:

Grow up here in Scranton. We’re used to guys who look down their nose at us. We’re used to people who look at us and think that we’re suckers. Look at us and they think that we’re not equivalent to them. If you didn’t have a college degree, you must be stupid. If, in fact, you didn’t go to an Ivy school. I’ll tell you what bothered me, to tell you the truth, maybe it’s my Scranton roots, I don’t know. But when you guys started talking on television about Biden, if he wins, will be the first person without an Ivy League degree to be elected president. I’m thinking, who the hell makes you think I have to have an Ivy League degree to be president? I really mean. I’m not joking. I’m not joking. Like, guys like me, the first in my family to go to college, up here my dad busted his neck. My dad came up here, worked here, lost his job like a lot of people did here. It used to be a bad joke in the ’60s in Scranton: No one’s in Scranton, everybody’s from Scranton – because so many people lost their jobs. We are as good as anybody else, and guys like Trump, who inherited everything and squandered what they inherited, are the people that I’ve always had a problem with. Not the people who are busting their neck.

Trump looks down on his supporters

While Joe Biden resonates with working families because he grew up in one, Donald Trump looks down on them.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted on Thursday, one of Mike Pence’s top staffers claims Trump called the pandemic a “good thing” because it meant he didn’t have to shake hands with “disgusting people.”

Donald Trump many middle class voters in the midwest into supporting him in 2016. On Thursday night, Joe Biden showed them what it would really mean to have a president who listens to them.

