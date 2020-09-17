FBI Director Defies Trump And Confirms Russia Is Targeting Biden

Advertisements

In House testimony on Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that the Russians are actively targeting Joe Biden.

Wray testified to the House Homeland Security Committee, “We are seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence or election in 2020. Social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals, et cetera. An effort to both sow divisiveness and discord and I think the intelligence community assessed this publicly, to primarily to denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as an anti-Russian establishment.”

Video:

FBI Director Chris Wray confirms that the Russians are actively targeting Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/5nJviZN45u — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2020

Wray’s testimony is the opposite of the picture that Trump has tried to paint. Trump has attempted to sell himself as tough on Russia while proclaiming that the Russians want Biden to win. Everyone outside of Trump’s most devoted followers understands that these statements are clear lies.

Trump has a record of being afraid to stand up to Putin. He even allowed Putin to place bounties on the heads of US troops in Afghanistan with no push back from his administration.

The FBI Director went against Trump and told America the truth. Russia is interfering in this election to hurt Joe Biden and help Donald Trump.

