George Conway: Trump Is a “Malignant Narcissist” Who “Knows He’s Going to Lose Big”

Advertisements

George Conway thinks Donald Trump is attacking mail-in ballots because he knows he’s going to lose the presidential election. The conservative pointed to the President’s new tweet on Thursday.

Conway, husband of former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and a major conservative voice opposing Trump, highlighted the President’s claim that the election results may never be known.

“He knows he’s going to lose big,” Conway tweeted.

He knows he’s going to lose big. And as a narcissistic sociopath, a malignant narcissist, he can’t accept that. So he’s willing to savage our democracy to save his precious ego from narcissistic injury, the nation and its people be damned. #UNFIT https://t.co/Ke1ijVn1xJ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 17, 2020

Advertisements

“And as a narcissistic sociopath, a malignant narcissist, he can’t accept that.”

“So he’s willing to savage our democracy to save his precious ego from narcissistic injury, the nation and its people be damned,” he said.

Later, Conway mocked Trump for claiming he’d substantially lower the price of drugs. The pharmaceutical industry reacted poorly to a recent executive order aimed at doing so.

“He reminds one sometimes of a proverbial used car salesman, except not as honest and certainly not as smart,” Conway said.

Both Conways had earlier said they would step back from public-facing roles, reportedly for the good of their family. But George has continued to make comments on Twitter.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter