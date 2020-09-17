Mike Pence Rips Former Staffer Who Says She’s Voting for Biden

Advertisements

It is much easier to find an ex-Trump staffer who has something bad to say about the President than to find someone who is willing to praise him. This is especially true if that former staffer worked in national security.

Olivia Troye was formerly the top homeland security aide to Vice President Mike Pence. Troye says that she considers herself a John McCain Republican. Troye also says that she is planning on voting for Joe Biden.

NEW AD: @OliviaTroye was @VP's lead staffer on COVID-19. She put her heart & soul into the job. After a while she couldn't look herself in the mirror because no matter what she did, the President would undermine it and make Americans less safe. Now she's a GOP voter for Biden. pic.twitter.com/ZIJlRUzArG — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) September 17, 2020

She explained her decision in a video posted to the Republican Voters Against Trump twitter page. Troye said that the last straw for her was Trump’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives.”

The former staffer also says that Trump doesn’t care for his own supporters. She claims to have heard the President, “say in a meeting that he was glad that the virus had arrived in the United States, because it meant he would no longer have to shake hands with people he said he considered ‘disgusting.'”

Mike Pence was asked about Troye’s statements by reporters. “I haven’t read her comments in any detail,” he said. “But, it reads to me like one more disgruntled employee that has decided to play politics during [an] election year. My staff has indicated and she made no comments like that when she was serving under our team here at the White House.”