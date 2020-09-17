Ted Lieu Roasts TN Sen. Marsha Blackburn Over Her Ignorance of the Constitution

Advertisements

Today was Constitution Day in the United States. Donald Trump celebrated the event by giving an incredibly sleepy speech at the National Archives Museum.

Trump told attendees, “We embrace the vision of Martin Luther King where children are not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. The left is attempting to destroy that beautiful vision and divide Americans by race in the service of political power.”

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn decided that she would celebrate Constitution Day with some insane and inaccurate words. She took to Twitter, writing, “We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States.”

Obviously, Blackburn missed out on the fact that the Constitution has been amended a number of times.

Congressman Ted Lieu of California wrote, “I simply note that Senator Marsha Blackburn became a senator through the process established by the 17th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. And her right to vote came from the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.”

Shannon Watts also weighed in on Blackburn’s ignorance. The anti-gun activist replied, “Sen. Marsha Blackburn breaks with Republicans; promises to protect Roe v. Wade decision that Americans have a constitutional right to make their own medical decisions.”

And Steven Dennis, a reporter from Bloomberg pointed out, “Marsha Blackburn has voted for multiple amendments to the Constitution of the United States, including one banning same-sex marriage and one authorizing Congress to punish flag desecration despite the First Amendment.’

As of right now, the tweet is still up on Blackburn’s page.