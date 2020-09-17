Trump Says Election Results “May Never Be Accurately Determined”

Advertisements

Donald Trump has claimed the results of November’s election could never be known. The comments come amid his ongoing attacks on mail-in ballots and bad poll numbers.

The President took to Twitter on Thursday to make false claims about what he’s deemed “unsolicited ballots” and suggest many ballots will be sent to people who aren’t even eligible to vote.

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want,” he said.

Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

“Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”

A CNN fact check earlier this week addressed Trump’s previous claim that 80 million unsolicited ballots would be sent before the election. In reality, 41 of 50 states require a reason to send mail-in ballots.

In a subsequent tweet, the President maintained that absentee ballots are fine. There is no fundamental difference between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots, as many have pointed out.

“The big Unsolicited Ballot States should give it up NOW, before it is too late, and ask people to go to the Polling Booths and, like always before, VOTE.,” Trump tweeted.

“Otherwise, MAYHEM!!! Solicited Ballots (absentee) are OK.”

Trump also tagged Fox & Friends, the Fox News morning show that he’s known to frequently watch and appeared on earlier this week.

