Democrats Vow To Expand The Supreme Court If McConnell Rams Through SCOTUS Nominee

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said that if McConnell rams through Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Democrats will abolish the filibuster and expand the court.

Sen. Markey tweeted:

Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 19, 2020

Democrats have got to show Mitch McConnell that they will burn him to the ground if he rams through Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) speculated in a statement provided to PoltiicusUSA that McConnell will try to hold the vote on Trump’s nominee after the election during the lame duck Senate session, “Difficult days are ahead. And Senators McConnell and Graham must not treat this President’s Supreme Court nominees differently than President Obama’s Supreme Court nominees. They must exhibit a shred of integrity and recognize that abandoning their word now, and breaking all precedents by ramming a nominee through — most likely after the election — would cause the nation tremendous pain.”

Democrats have got to make sure that Republicans know that they will pay dearly if they choose to push through Trump’s nominee.

Senate Democrats are making it clear that they are going to war to block Trump’s nominee.

