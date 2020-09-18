Former Senator Claire McCaskill: Bill Barr Should Go “Into the Trash Bin of History”

Advertisements

Criticism of William Barr has rumbled on this week and the latest voice to join the chorus of condemnation was Claire McCaskill, the former senator from Missouri.

McCaskill, a Democrat, spoke to MSNBC on Friday about how the Attorney General isn’t focusing on the Russian threat to the November election, as FBI Director Chris Wray outlined this week.

“Let this settle in,” McCaskill said.

“The head of the premier law enforcement organization in the United States of America took an oath to tell the truth, and told Congress yesterday that Russia was trying to meddle in our election to help Donald Trump, to hurt Biden, and that white supremacists were the biggest domestic threat to our national security.”

“What is the attorney general doing?” she asked.

“He’s talking about arresting the mayor of Seattle. He’s talking about arresting protesters. I mean, if this was a plot for a movie, I would walk out and say this is so unrealistic this couldn’t happen in America.”

“But it’s happening, and Barr is totally and completely responsible the way he is not only allowing the denigration of Joe Biden by Russia but the way he’s denigrating the life long career prosecutors.”

“I can’t tell you how badly Barr needs to go into the trash bin of history, and the sooner, the better,” McCaskill added.

