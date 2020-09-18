Lindsey Graham Opponent Jaime Harrison Raises Another $1 Million in 24-Hour Period

Advertisements

Jaime Harrison has repeated his blockbuster fundraising success from Thursday by raising the same amount over the past 24 hours. He’s currently tied with Lindsey Graham in the South Carolina Senate race.

Harrison, a Democrat, announced the initial numbers yesterday but had to provide an update on Friday because he’d pulled off the same fundraising feat again.

“Update: make that $2 million in 48 hours,” he tweeted, adding the “mind blown” emoji.

“We are are going to use every last cent and every last ounce of our energy to fight for the people of South Carolina. Only 46 days until we shock the world.”

“Lindsey knows we can win and he’s going to hit us with everything he’s got,” Harrison said on Twitter, adding another appeal for funds, which, if the past few days are any indication, will be successful.

PoliticusUSA reported on Harrison’s million-dollar haul on Thursday as he pushed to defeat Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Many commentators believe the Democrat has an uphill battle.

Recent polling shows Graham in a dead heat with Harrison despite President Donald Trump being clearly on course to win the state in the presidential election.

Graham’s closeness to Trump over the course of the administration doesn’t seem to have helped him in the current race. If he is defeated, however narrowly, it will be a major upset for Republicans and will imperil their Senate majority.

