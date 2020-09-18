Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says She Won’t Vote For A Supreme Court Justice Until After Inauguration Day

Advertisements

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said that she would not vote to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice until after Inauguration Day.

Murkowski said:

Alaska's @lisamurkowski said today she won't confirm a new SCOTUS justice until after the inauguration day. Fair is fair, she says. My colleague @kcgrove will have a story shortly. — Liz Ruskin (@lruskin) September 18, 2020

If three more Republicans refuse to vote for a new Supreme Court Justice until after a new president takes office, Mitch McConnell will not have the votes to ram through a replacement for the deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For those who think that it is a done deal that McConnell and Trump will be able to ram through a nominee, it might not be that easy. Mitch McConnell's Senate majority is in dire shape, and if a senator like Mitt Romney along with potentially Susan Collins who may try to save her Senate seat with a last-ditch moderate stance, Democrats would need just one more vote for decency.

Lisa Murkowski is a no on confirming a new Supreme Court justice before Election Day. The question is, are there three more Senate Republicans who will follow her lead?

