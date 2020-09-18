Ruth Bader-Ginsburg Dead at 87

Advertisements

Ruth Bader-Ginsburg has been a Supreme Court Justice for the last 27 years. She was initially placed on the bench by Bill Clinton in 1993.

This death will likely allow Donald Trump to place one more Conservative Justice on the Supreme Court. Just weeks ago, Trump created a list of people that he may nominate.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader has been chomping at the bit to place a new judge on the court. This is despite the fact that he failed to vote on Merrick Garland when the 2016 election was months away.

At least some Conservatives have argued that there should not be a justice voted on during an election year. This includes Alaskan senator Lisa Murkowski.

Bader-Ginsburg became a folk hero, popular amongst both Liberals and Conservatives.

Trump will likely immediately look to place a new justice on the bench. This is a still developing story with more to come soon.