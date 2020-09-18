Schumer Says No RBG Replacement Until There Is A New President

Advertisements

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of RBG should not be filled until there is a new president.

Schumer tweeted:

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Schumer is correct. A potential lame-duck president and a lame-duck Republican Senate majority should not be allowed to fill Justice Ginsburg‘s seat. However, McConnell has already promised that if another vacany came open, he would fill it.

The problem for Trump and McConnell is that it may not be up to them. If Senate Democrats pull out all of the stops and take a page from McConnell’s own playbook, they could drag out any Supreme Court nominee confirmation process past election day.

It might require some creative and out of the box thinking, but if Democrats are serious about stopping Trump and McConnell, they are going to have to pull out all of the stops to prevent them from installing another Supreme Court justice against the will of the American people.

