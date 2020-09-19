Polling Shows America Wants Biden, Not Trump, To Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court Seat

Advertisements

Even as Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell wasted no time in signaling that they will try to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s seat on the Supreme Court, polling consistently shows that the American people want Joe Biden to choose her replacement.

As The New York Times noted on Saturday, voters across the board – in key swing states and nationally – want Biden, not Trump, to fill the Ginsburg seat.

“In Times/Siena polls of Maine, North Carolina and Arizona released Friday, voters preferred Mr. Biden to select the next Supreme Court justice by 12 percentage points, 53 percent to 41 percent,” The Times reported. “In each of the three states, Mr. Biden led by just a slightly wider margin on choosing the next justice than he did over all.”

The report continued, “Similarly, a Fox News poll last week found that voters nationwide trusted Mr. Biden over Mr. Trump — by seven points — to nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Here again, Mr. Biden led by a slightly wider margin on this issue than he led Mr. Trump.”

In Maine, North Carolina and Arizona, Biden leads on this issue among both persuadable voters who could still change their mind and among folks who are “almost certain” to vote in November, as Nate Cohn pointed out on Saturday.

Across the three states, persuadable voters–those who either weren’t backing a major-party candidate or who said they could still change their mind–said they thought Biden would be better at choosing the next justice by an 18-point margin, 49 percent to 31 percent — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 19, 2020

Voters who said they weren’t “almost certain” or “very likely” to vote said they thought Biden would be better by an even larger 52-23 margin. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 19, 2020

It’s clear what the American people want

Before the country had the opportunity to even mourn the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell were already moving forward on a plan to replace her.

As ABC News reported late Friday, “President Donald Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court in the coming days.” McConnell was quick to say that Trump’s nominee will get a vote in the Senate.

But with 45 days until the presidential election, it’s pretty clear what the American people want – and that’s for Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, to choose the next Supreme Court justice.

