Trump’s Attempt To Ram Through A Supreme Court Pick Could Sink Him In Key Battleground States

Donald Trump’s reelection is already on thin ice as Joe Biden continues to hold a strong, steady lead nationally and in key battleground states that will decide the election.

But in the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Trump’s chances could sink even further if he tries to ram through an anti-choice Supreme Court nominee before the November election.

As Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman pointed out on Saturday, more than a fifth of Trump’s support in key battleground states in 2016 came from pro-choice voters.

Ramming through a Supreme Court nominee who will overturn Roe v. Wade – especially with 45 days to go until the November election – will give Democrats the opportunity to win back these voters.

It will also completely undercut one of Trump’s central campaign arguments: that he’s trying to drain the swamp.

The Republican Senate majority could crumble, too

Not only could fast-tracking a Supreme Court confirmation before the election backfire on Donald Trump, but it could bring down the Republican Senate majority as well.

Stuart Stevens of the Lincoln Project even predicted on Saturday that “Mitch McConnell is going to lose the Senate” if he tries to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat before the November election.

If Republicans try to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat before Americans vote, it could cost them the White House and their Senate majority.

