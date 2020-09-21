Cory Gardner Just Kissed His Senate Seat Goodbye As He Pledges To Confirm Trump’s SCOTUS Pick

Advertisements

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado all but kissed his Senate seat goodbye on Monday as he pledged to confirm Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution … and uphold the law,” Gardner said in a statement. “Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.”

The full statement:

When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent. I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.

The announcement comes after Gardner ran from reporters earlier in the day when he was asked for his position on the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Cory Gardner just sealed his fate

Cory Gardner was already in an uphill fight for reelection as polling has consistently shown him trailing Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper in the Colorado Senate race.

A recent poll from Morning Consult shows Gardner behind Hickenlooper by nine points as independent voters are overwhelmingly flocking to the Democrat.

This will almost certainly put the final nail in Gardner’s political coffin as he would need Democratic and independent votes to win reelection in a state that’s increasingly blue.

Republicans are in for a rude awakening if they think it’s smart politics to steal another Supreme Court seat right before the presidential election.

