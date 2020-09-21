Rachel Maddow Blasts Trump For Refusing To Acknowledge 200,000 Americans Who Have Died Of COVID

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow tore into the White House on Monday night for not even acknowledging 200,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Maddow pointed to independent mourning events set up all across the country by people who want to pay their respects to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have succumbed to the virus.

“We even try to hold our own commemorations to mark hundreds of thousands of our fellow Americans being killed,” the MSNBC host said. “We are just doing this stuff ourselves, because the government isn’t.”

Video:

Rachel Maddow blasts Donald Trump for destroying the CDC and ignoring 200,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. #maddow pic.twitter.com/ybsxh74i0j — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 22, 2020

Maddow said:

Nobody knows who to believe anymore when it comes to their public health advice, including from the agency that used to be the best in the world (the CDC). That used to be our national public health agency. Their credibility has been dragged down to the level of the Trump administration’s credibility because they’ve allowed themselves to be corrupted by the president, the White House and his political meddlers. And so as we are trying to survive this pandemic, and as we try to figure out what to do, we muddle through, we try to read the science ourselves, we try to figure it out as best we can. We even try to hold our own commemorations to mark hundreds of thousands of our fellow Americans being killed. We are just doing this stuff ourselves, because the government isn’t. And that holds for a lot of the most important things in our country right now.

Mourning the dead doesn’t help Trump’s reelection effort

The reason Donald Trump doesn’t focus on or even acknowledge the massive American loss of the past few months is that it wouldn’t help him in his reelection effort.

Instead, it will only remind the American people of his fatal incompetence and mismanagement that made the United States the number one country in coronavirus cases and fatalities.

Donald Trump is silent for the same reason he downplayed the virus from the very beginning: He only cares about himself.

