Trump Moves To Defund The Police In NYC, Seattle, And Portland

Advertisements

By declaring New York, Seattle, and Portland “anarchist jurisdictions,” Trump will defund the police by stripping federal funding from those cities.

NBC4 in New York reported:



New York City is one of three places that “have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” leading to its designation as an “anarchist jurisdiction,” the Justice Department said Monday.

….

Advertisements

Trump’s order gives the director of the Office of Management and Budget 30 days to issue guidance to federal agencies on restricting eligibility for federal grants for the cities on the DOJ list. Such grants make up a huge portion of NYC’s already strapped annual budget — more than $7 billion in fiscal 2021 alone, or 7.5% of the city’s projected total revenue.

The move by Trump to defund the police will have real-life consequences for police departments. At a time when local and state budgets are strapped due to the pandemic, Trump is using the safety of the American people as part of a political gimmick to boost his flatlined reelection campaign.

Trump’s budgets have proposed cuts to local law enforcement for years. Trump loves law enforcement in the same way that he has “loved” the troops that he has insulted.

If you want to know where Trump really stands, watch what he does, not what he says, and what Trump did was defund the police in three American cities.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook