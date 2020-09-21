Trump Admits That He Is Going To Lose The Election And Sue

Advertisements

Trump admitted that he needs a full Supreme Court so that he can sue and still stay in office after he loses to Joe Biden.

Trump said:

I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff & Schumer & Pelosi? I would be more inclined for the second. That came out of the wind. That sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe a Pelosi, or maybe shifty Schiff? So let’s see, maybe she did and maybe she didn’t.

Look, the bottom line is that we won the election. We have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible, because we’re probably going to have election things involved here, because of the fake ballots they’ll be sending out.

Video:

"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff & Schumer & Pelosi? I would be more inclined for the second" — Trump claims Schiff, Schumer, & Pelosi actually wrote RBG's dying statement, & suggests she'd actually be fine w/him nominating her replacement pic.twitter.com/xLQq1csNTz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

Trump’s claim is the sort of conspiratorial fantasy talk that only Fox News would allow him to get away with. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was not a conspiracy cooked up Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi.

An important nugget came at the end of the clip when Trump basically that he is going to lose the election, and his path to staying in power will be to use the federal courts to sue to get ballots thrown out to give him a second term in office.

Trump can’t stop people from voting, so he is going to try to use the courts to try to disqualify their votes, which is why people need to vote in overwhelming numbers and hand him a crushing defeat.

