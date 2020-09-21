Trump Says He Can “Call Rich People I Know” To Close Fundraising Gap Between Him and Biden

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed in an interview on “Fox and Friends” that he can “call rich people I know” to close the fundraising gap between him and Democrat Joe Biden.

“Give me one day and a telephone, I could get all these rich people that I know very much to all put up millions of dollars a piece,” Trump said.

“The problem is I’m then obligated. I’m obligated to all of them. I don’t like being obligated,” he added. “My father taught me if you can do something and win for less, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. We have a lot of money. I mean, how much money do you need? You need yourself,”

Trump is not worried about the Biden campaign having $141 million more on hand than the Trump campaign, because "we have a lot of money too." pic.twitter.com/PHU6GoElr4 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 21, 2020

The Biden campaign reportedly has $466 million in the bank after raising $365 million last month, the highest amount ever raised by a presidential candidate. The Trump campaign has $325 million in the bank, meaning the Biden campaign has raised $141 million more. Biden has also outspent the Trump campaign on television, radio, and digital ads, spending $125.1 million compared to the Trump campaign’s $65.1 million.

Last week, Trump fired back at “Fake News” media outlets and accused them of lying about the state of his campaign’s finances. News outlets over the last week have reported that the Trump campaign has lost its cash advantage over Joe Biden’s campaign.

“We are advertising all over the place, but as much as we do, the Fake News likes to say we aren’t,” Trump wrote. “Just being smart. We have much more money than we had at same time in 2016. Also spending on other, and different, elements of the campaign. Starting to get great poll numbers!”

Trump’s comments came the week after The New York Times reported that the Trump campaign is experiencing a cash crunch after reviewing campaign filings. The Trump campaign has “burned through” hundreds of millions of dollars, including a not-insignificant amount on the president’s legal bills.