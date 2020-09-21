Trump Supporting Kentucky House Member Indicted For Strangling Woman

Advertisements

Rep. Robert S. Goforth was one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Kentucky, and now he has been indicted for strangling a woman.

Via The Washington Post:

A grand jury in Laurel County, Ky., on Friday indicted Goforth, a former candidate for governor, on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree, according to the Corbin Times-Tribune.

Earlier this year, a woman said Goforth, 44, strangled her with an ethernet cable to the point where she had trouble breathing and threatened to “hog tie” her, according to a police report reviewed by the newspaper.

The charges have renewed calls from local Democrats for Goforth, a staunch supporter of President Trump who had previously been accused of sexual assault, to resign from his seat.

This is the party that believes that they should get to defy the will of the American people and confirm the judge who will be nominated to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump’s Republican Party isn’t just hostile toward women. They are violent and deadly.

Republicans must be voted out of office. They have to be stripped of their power in six weeks, and if Democrats take control of the Senate, they must sideline the caucus of mostly impotent white men by stripping them of their power, and turning them into bystanders as the rest of America protects itself and takes their country back.

