Fed Up With Trump Trashing The Troops, Cindy McCain Will Formally Endorse Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, wife of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), will formally endorse Joe Biden for president weeks after it was reported that Donald Trump called American troops “suckers” and “losers.”

As ABC News reporter Molly Nagle noted, citing Emily Goodin of the Daily Mail, Biden made the announcement during a fundraiser on Tuesday, saying Cindy McCain is endorsing him in part “because of what [Trump] talks about with my son & John’s who are heroes, who served their country.”

NEW: @JoeBiden says during a fundraiser @CindyMcCain is endorsing him for president “because of what [Trump] talks about with my son & John’s who are heroes, who served their country, you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers.” (H/t pool @Emilylgoodin) — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 22, 2020

As The Atlantic reported at the beginning of the month, Trump didn’t just make blanket statements about the troops. He also directly attacked John McCain just after his passing in 2018.

According to the report, “When McCain died, in August 2018, Trump told his senior staff, according to three sources with direct knowledge of this event, ‘We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,’ and he became furious, according to witnesses, when he saw flags lowered to half-staff.”

At the Democratic National Convention this summer, Cindy McCain’s voice appeared in a video, but she didn’t officially endorse Joe Biden. Trump’s disgusting comments about U.S. troops and her late husband likely pushed her over the edge and motivated her to go all in for the Democratic nominee.

If John McCain were alive, he’d probably do the same thing.

Cindy McCain’s endorsement could impact the race in Arizona

While endorsements generally don’t have a major impact on presidential campaigns, Cindy McCain throwing her support behind Joe Biden could have an effect in Arizona, which has emerged as a crucial swing state in this election.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden holds a steady but narrow 4.5 percentage point lead over Trump in Arizona. If Biden carries Arizona and holds all of the states Hillary Clinton won four years ago, his path to an Electoral College victory becomes much smoother.

Despite what the current president says, members of the military aren’t losers – but Cindy McCain appears eager to make sure Donald Trump is in just 42 days.

