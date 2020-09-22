Trump Accuses Biden Of Getting Plastic Surgery At His Most Pathetic Rally Yet

Advertisements

Donald Trump held yet another superspreader rally on Tuesday night – this time in Pittsburgh – and it didn’t take long for the event to devolve into a pathetic parade of stupidity.

In what was perhaps the lowest moment of a Trump rally, the president accused Joe Biden of getting plastic surgery and covering it up with a face mask.

“I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s gonna cover it up?” Trump said.

Video:

“I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery [for] if he’s gonna cover it up?” — Trump mocks Joe Biden for having social distancing at his events and wearing a mask. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/kknqrOHtyw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

Trump said:

Then he comes up with a mask, he’s like 100 yards from the nearest human being, he’s got a mask. He feels good about the mask. I wonder, in the debate, it will be him and I on the stage. Is he going to walk in with a mask? I’ll be honest, he feels good about the mask, and that’s okay. You know what, whatever makes you feel good. He feels good. I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up with a mask, seriously. The whole deal. No, I think he’ll come in with a mask. I don’t know, I have no idea. The question is, will he leave it on during the debate? Because it’s a little hard – and I’m all for masks, when you need them. But when you’re making a speech and the nearest person is, like, where you are and you’re on a stage all by yourself, and then he had a habit of taking it off and it hangs down on his ear as he’s speaking. He feels comfortable – it makes him feel comfortable. And you know, honestly, whatever makes you feel good is okay with me. But it’ll be interesting, and we’re gonna have a big rating on that. And you know, he’s been doing it all his life. he’s been doing it for 47 years and I’ve just started doing this stuff.

While the MAGA crowd may have loved Trump’s routine on Tuesday night, it’s unlikely to win over suburban and senior voters who are currently flocking to Joe Biden.

In fact, many of them will likely wonder why Donald Trump, a man who cakes himself in face bronzer each day, is attacking somebody else’s physical appearance.

It’s also stunning to hear a president mock his opponent for following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask in the middle of a pandemic that has now claimed more than 200,000 American lives.

Trump’s desperation is reaching pathetic levels

Donald Trump’s juvenile performance in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night is just the latest proof that he knows he’s losing to Joe Biden.

Instead of using his campaign events to appeal to voters outside his minority MAGA base, he takes the stage and rants like an eight-year-old who isn’t getting his way on the playground.

Donald Trump isn’t just a bad president, as the American people have witnessed over the past four years. His behavior in Pittsburgh reminded us that he’s a pretty pathetic human being, too.

