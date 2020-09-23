Report: An Increasingly “Distressed” Deborah Birx May Leave WH Task Force

Advertisements

In the early days of the COVID-19, Donald Trump was normally flanked by Dr.’s Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. The two medical professionals were seen as voices of reason after Trump would spout dangerous nonsense.

Fauci was easily the public favorite, as he was more than willing to push back on the president if he said something out of line. Birx was seen as being much more willing at act as a toady to Trump and Mike Pence.

But now, there is a report about Birx becoming increasingly dismayed at the progress of the task force.

Advertisements

CNN reports that Birx is upset about the power given to Dr. Scott Atlas, who is dangerously unqualified for his post. A friend of Birx told the network, “The President has found somebody (Atlas) who matches what he wants to believe. There is no doubt that she feels that her role has been diminished.”

Birx and Fauci are very seldomly seen during the president’s recent press conferences though. Trump, however has made a point of bringing Atlas along.

James Glassman, a former Bush official and friend of Birx went on the record with CNN. “Dr. Birx is out in the states with the most trouble, telling them the right things about masks and distancing and going back to school,” Glassman said. “She’s ignoring the nonsense from Scott Atlas and just getting the job done — just as I’ve seen her do, fighting AIDS for the past 15 years.”

Judd Deere, a spokesman for the White House, said of the matter, “President Trump relies on the advice and counsel of all of his top health officials every day and any suggestion that their role is being diminished is just false.”