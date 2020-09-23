Ted Cruz Blocked Resolution Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Advertisements

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blocked a ceremonial resolution to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg because he claimed it contained “partisan language.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said as he introduced the resolution:

So she expressed a simple idea: let the next president decide, whomever it might be. Could be President Trump. Could be Vice President Biden. But let the next president decide. Don’t rush a nominee through mere days before an election, in what is sure to be the most controversial and partisan Supreme Court nomination in our nation’s entire history.

Maybe Justice Ginsberg hoped that her dying wish could save the Senate Majority from itself. It doesn’t appear that way, but here on the floor this afternoon, we ask our colleagues to acknowledge her entire life and legacy, including her dying wish.

The Texas Tribune reported that Cruz responded as he blocked the resolution, “Unfortunately, the Democratic leader has put forth an amendment to turn that bipartisan resolution into a partisan resolution. Specifically, the Democratic leader wants to add a statement that Justice Ginsburg’s position should not be filled until a new president is installed, purportedly based on a comment Justice Ginsburg made to family members shortly before she passed. That, of course, is not the standard. Under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors.”

The dying statement from Justice Ginsburg was transcribed by her granddaughter, so its authenticity is not in debate. Ginsburg wasn’t trying to choose her own successor. She was telling Republicans to stay consistent with their own rules.

Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was not partisan language.

Cruz’s blocking of the resolution reveals that there is no low that is too low for the soon to be out of power Republican Senate majority.

