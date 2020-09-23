Trump Refuses to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power After Election

Advertisements

When questioned by reporters, President Donald Trump would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November’s general election to Joe Biden.

“Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” a reporter asked.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” he added, once again lying about the security about mail-in voting.

Advertisements

“There won’t be a transfer, there will be a continuation,” he said.

You can watch Trump’s remarks below.

Reporter: "Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?" President Trump: "We're going to have to see what happens." pic.twitter.com/h5RF3dKPD1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2020

Trump and Republicans have repeatedly disparaged vote-by-mail options in response to criticisms from voting rights advocates who’ve expressed safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

But a study from Stanford University’s Democracy and Polarization Lab published in April found that contrary to the widely-held belief among the GOP that vote-by-mail gives Democrats an advantage over Republicans, vote-by-mail options do not benefit one party more than another.

“By comparing counties that adopt a vote-by-mail program to counties within the same state that do not adopt the program, we are able to compare the election outcomes and turnout behavior of voters who have different vote-by-mail accessibility but who have the same set of candidates on the ballot for statewide races,” researchers wrote.