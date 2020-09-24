Five Alarm Fire For Trump In The Heartland As Fox News Has Biden Ahead In Ohio And Pennsylvania

Advertisements

A five alarm fire is brewing for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in the all-important swing states of Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to a new batch of polling from Fox News.

According to data released by the news network, Joe Biden has solid leads in both of the midwestern states, as well as a double-digit lead over Trump in battleground Nevada.

The full breakdown via Ashley Moir of Fox News:

🚨 FOX NEWS POLLS 🚨

NV: Biden 52%, Trump 41%

OH: Biden 50%, Trump 45%

PA: Biden 51%, Trump 44%

All among likely voters — Ashley Moir (@ashleymoirDC) September 24, 2020

According to Fox News, “In each of the three states, majorities disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, pluralities say coronavirus is ‘not at all’ under control, and Biden is the preferred choice when it comes to handling the virus.”

The polling also shows that Biden is “favored over Trump to nominate the next U.S. Supreme Court justice” following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out earlier, a significant number of Trump supporters in Pennsylvania have shifted to Biden.

What’s worse for Trump is that very few voters across the three states are undecided, and Biden is already polling at 50 percent. This means that even if Trump manages to win over every undecided voter, he would still struggle to beat Biden.

If Trump was winning, Ohio wouldn’t even be in play

Donald Trump comfortably carried Ohio by an eight-point margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016. The fact that he hasn’t locked up the state is a bad sign for his reelection campaign.

As Kyle Kondik pointed out this week, Trump felt so at ease about Ohio four years ago that he didn’t even bother to visit the Buckeye State in his final swing state tour. Four years later, it’s clear the president’s campaign knows he has work to do in Ohio.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden now leads Trump in the state by a single percentage point. RealClearPolitics shows the former VP leading by about three points.

Donald Trump could very well carry Ohio, but the fact that it’s a coin flip with 40 days to go is not a good sign for the president.

