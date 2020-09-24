Jim Jordan Tries To Save Trump By Getting The FBI To Investigate Hunter Biden

Advertisements

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is trying to save Trump and his presidency by writing to the FBI and asking them to investigate Hunter Biden.

Here is Jordan’s letter to the FBI:

#Burisma NEW: Letter obtained @CBSNews from @Jim_Jordan asks FBI Director Wray whether bureau is investigating allegations against Hunter Biden in Senate report @SenRonJohnson + @ChuckGrassley “..they had asked the FBI about its actions…but have received no answer from you." pic.twitter.com/EdJkuxDVth — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 24, 2020

Advertisements

Rep. Jordan is trying to get the FBI to launch an investigation into Hunter Biden based on Russian misinformation that was laundered through the United States Senate by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

One of the biggest changes from 2016 to 2020 is that Russian propaganda is no longer being mainlined into American political discourse by the media. Republicans are trying to elevate the Russian propaganda, but they are having little to no success.

Jordan’s letter is the act of a desperate politician who has joined himself at the hip to Trump. If Trump loses and Democrats take control of Congress, Jim Jordan will be irrelevant.

The FBI isn’t going to investigate Hunter Biden. Jordan’s letter is proof that worked for Republicans in 2016 isn’t working for the GOP in 2020.

FBI Director Wray isn’t going to be suckered by Russian propaganda, as everyone can see through Jordan’s bid to save his Trump meal ticket.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook