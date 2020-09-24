Rachel Maddow: Donald Trump Appears To Be Circling The Drain Of American History

Advertisements

Citing new swing state polling and one bad news day after another, Rachel Maddow said on Thursday night that Donald Trump appears to be circling the drain of American history.

The MSNBC host pointed out that coronavirus cases are rising again, millions of Americans are still unemployed, and a number of investigations are hovering over Trump and his family like a series of dark clouds – all at a time when Trump is seeking reelection.

“Things are terrible right now in our country in terms of the pandemic, in terms of the economy, in terms of our political norms and the disillusion of civility and everything else,” Maddow said. “It’s just one bad news day after another if you are the president right now.”

“If you are the incumbent president of the United States right now and you think about all the structural things that predict whether or not presidents get reelected … Things are very, very bad,” she added.

Video:

Rachel Maddow says “things are very, very bad” for Donald Trump with just 40 days to go until Election Day. #maddow pic.twitter.com/gTyIuD37eB — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 25, 2020

Maddow said:

Things are bad. I keep saying this. I keep ad-libbing this on TV night after night. Wow, things are bad. Things are bad on a lot of different fronts. Things are terrible right now in our country in terms of the pandemic, in terms of the economy, in terms of our political norms and the disillusion of civility and everything else. Things are very bad. But put yourself in the president’s shoes. If you are the incumbent president of the United States right now and you think about all the structural things that predict whether or not presidents get reelected. You think first about the economy, you look at the smoldering wreck of the economy. You think about this unprecedented externality that was foisted upon you, which is a pandemic. How are you going to deal with it? You manage it more poorly than any other industrialized country in the world and you have the largest death toll on earth because of it. You think about that and then you think about the investigations that are trailing you, trailing your businesses, trailing your family now and you are running for reelection right now and the election is really soon. Things are very, very bad. It’s just one bad news day after another if you are the president right now.

It’s no surprise Trump is panicking

It’s not at all surprising that Donald Trump and his reelection campaign are in panic mode.

The state of the country under Trump’s leadership is dire. None of his attacks on Joe Biden are sticking. His poll numbers in many swing states are disastrous.

Worse, the country is seeing straight through his last-ditch attempt to call the election a fraud unless the results come down in his favor.

With 40 days to go until Election Day, Donald Trump appears to be circling the drain of American history as voters signal that they’re ready to turn the page on this dark era.

