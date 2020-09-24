“This is Something our Founders Feared” Former Trump NSA H.R. McMaster Blasts President’s Election Comments

Advertisements

On Wednesday, Donald Trump outright said that he wasn’t planning on accepting the results of the election in November. Considering that the election results have yet to be tabulated, it is clear that the President doesn’t like his chances.

Some Republicans were willing to come out and rebuke Trump for his comments today. They, however, didn’t go as far as some would like.

H.R. McMaster, who served as Trump’s National Security Adviser, was stronger in his condemnation of the President’s words. The former Army Lieutenant General told Wolf Blitzer, “This is very disappointing. Really this is something that our Founders feared.”

The former Trump staffer continued:

“If you go back to the Federalist Papers and look at what James Madison and Alexander Hamilton wrote about, they wrote about the danger of factions, they meant political parties, if we identify with them more than we identify with our Republic, that that could lead to violence and so forth. We have to demand that our leaders restore confidence in our democratic principles and institutions and processes. And of course, it’s the administration who has responsibility to secure the election process. There’s been a lot of work done within that administration to do it after the lessons of the 2016 election. I think the comments are very unfortunate, Wolf. As you mentioned, our elections have been under attack in the past. Let’s not attack them ourselves. Let’s come together as Americans and execute a process we can have confidence in.”