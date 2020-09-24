Advertisements

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were booed as they showed up to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Video of Trump being booed:

Trump gets booed as he pays his respects to RBG. pic.twitter.com/q56sT50lCi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 24, 2020

The CNN report was also confirmed by reporters on the scene:

Trump – wearing a mask – is booed and met with chants of "Honor Her Wish" as he pays respects to Ginsburg at SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/SrigIAShBC — Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 24, 2020

It is safe to say that an incumbent president has never been booed weeks before election day when he showed up to pay his respects to a deceased Supreme Court justice.

Trump’s push to fill RBG’s seat is very unpopular with a wide majority of voters. The booing at the Supreme Court is another piece in a growing list of circumstantial evidence that Donald Trump is a one-term president walking.

Trump has built up less than zero goodwill with the American people, and when he tries to act presidential he is consistently like a bad organ in the national body politic.

A president who has spent every moment of his political career dividing the nation is feeling the consequences of his actions, as America is showing every sign that they are about to reject Donald Trump.

