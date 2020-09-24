Trump: “Sleepy Joe Biden” Would Be a “Low Energy President”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump disparaged his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, in a tweet earlier this morning, saying that “Sleepy Joe” would be a “Low Energy President.”

“Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!!” the president wrote.

Trump has often accused Biden of being in mental decline, often referring to him as “Sleepy Joe” in tweets. Recent news reports revealed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence warning of Russian disinformation attacks against Biden to promote “allegations about the poor mental health.” ABC News broke the story, which came to light after its reporters obtained internal emails and a draft of the document.

Polling suggests Biden is leading in key swing states despite Trump’s tweets.

Last week, the president claimed Biden’s “handlers and the Fake News Media are doing everything possible to get him through the Election” in another jab at Biden’s mental fitness. The president further claimed that Biden would resign, leaving his running mate Kamala Harris the opportunity to take the helm.