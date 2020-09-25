Collins Behind by Four Points in Maine Senate Race

Advertisements

Senator Susan Collins (R) is behind by four points in the Maine Senate race against her rival, Democratic Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.

According to a new poll released by Colby College, Gideon leads with 45 percent compared to Collins’s 41 percent. Six percent of voters remain undecided.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last week showed Collins was five points behind, with Gideon leading Collins 49 percent to 44 percent. 45 percent of voters say they view Giden favorably compared to 40 percent who say they view her unfavorably. 50 percent of voters say they have a favorable view of Collins; 47 percent say otherwise.

Collins has faced considerable opposition since 2018, when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite widely publicized hearings in relation to allegations that he sexually assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a former classmate. Her popularity took a further hit after she voted to acquit President Donald Trump following a heated impeachment process.

“I believe that the President has learned from this case. The President has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson. I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future,” she said at the time.

Later, Collins said she believes a better word would have been “hopes.”