Fox News Poll: More Americans Trust Biden on Choosing a New SCOTUS Justice

According to a new Fox News poll, more Americans trust President Donald Trump’s rival Joe Biden to appoint a new justice to the Supreme Court to fill the vacant seat left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The poll found 48 percent of registered voters in Ohio, 51 percent in Pennsylvania, and 50 percent in Nevada believe Biden would do a better job of nominating the next justice. 42 percent of registered voters in Ohio, 42 percent in Pennsylvania, and 39 percent in Nevada signaled Trump would do a better job.

Democrats have railed against what they’ve said is the Republican hypocrisy of rushing to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced that he would like to bring President Trump’s nominee to the Senate floor for a confirmation hearing and a vote. In 2016, McConnell infamously denied Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, a hearing, arguing that it would be inappropriate for a president to appoint a new justice during an election year.

Democrats have reportedly compiled lists of Black women for Biden to nominate should he win November’s general election. Among the names being floated: Ketanji Brown Jackson, a D.C. district court judge who was on former President Barack Obama’s shortlist to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Biden has not indicated who he might appoint.