Hillary Clinton Warns “Would-Be Dictator” Trump’s Threats Should Be Taken Seriously

Hillary Clinton has warned that Donald Trump’s unwillingness to commit to a peaceful transition of power should be taken seriously. Her comment comes as the Department of Justice is reportedly trying to investigate her.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to the President’s refusal to accept the outcome of the election if he loses to Joe Biden.

“Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power is the behavior of a desperate would-be dictator who’d cling to office even if it meant destroying our democracy,” Clinton wrote.

“It’s pathetic. But because he is the president, we should take his threat seriously,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the safety of mail-in ballots while arguing that absentee ballots are fine. This is despite the fact experts see them as essentially the same.

“I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster,” Trump said on Wednesday.

The President refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses, instead criticizing ballots again and suggesting there would only be a calm transition if those votes were thrown out.

“We want to get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation,” he said.

“The ballots are out of control. You know it,” he told a reporter.

Clinton’s intervention comes as reports indicated the Justice Department has sought documents about the Clinton Foundation. Republicans have obsessively pursued what they describe as “corruption” at the foundation.

