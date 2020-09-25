Mark Meadows Mocks FBI Director for Claiming There’s No Evidence of Voter Fraud

Advertisements

Mark Meadows slammed the director of the FBI on Friday and suggested he didn’t know what was happening at his own bureau. He was defending unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told CBS This Morning that Director Christopher Wray’s sworn testimony on widespread voter fraud was wrong and that he needed to take another look.

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows said.

Advertisements

Meadows mentioned an investigation into nine discarded ballots in Pennsylvania. Critics have charged that the Department of Justice is exaggerating the issue.

“Perhaps he can drill down on the investigation that just started,” Meadows said.

“Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and will change his testimony on Capitol Hill.”

Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday that the FBI hadn’t found evidence of widespread voter fraud. This is despite the Trump administration’s repeated claims to the contrary.

“We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” the FBI director said.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter