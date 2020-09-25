Republicans Are Barreling Toward Disaster As 57% Want Next President To Pick SCOTUS Nominee

Advertisements

A new poll found that just 38% of Americans want Trump to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, as 57% want the next president to do it.

The Washington Post reported:

The Post-ABC poll, conducted Monday to Thursday, finds 38 percent of Americans say the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week, should be nominated by Trump and confirmed by the current Senate, while 57 percent say it should be left to the winner of the presidential election and a Senate vote next year.

Advertisements

Partisans are deeply divided on the issue, though clear majorities of political independents (61 percent) and women (64 percent) say the next justice should be chosen by the winner of this fall’s election, including about half of each group who feel this way “strongly.”

America Signals The Potential Of An Overwhelming Biden Win

There are several key numbers in this poll. The Supreme Court fight is turning off Independents in droves. Nearly two-thirds of women want the next president to choose the nominee.

If Republicans cared, the number that should scare them most is that just 38% of Americans want Trump to fill the seat. Thirty-eight percent has long been the floor for Trump’s base in polling. Trump can’t get his full base on board with the plan to ram through the nomination.

The poll suggests that Senate Republicans are steamrolling straight into an electoral disaster, as they are making an overwhelmingly unpopular decision weeks before election night.

If voters follow through on the implied intentions of this poll, Joe Biden could be looking at an overwhelming victory, as Republicans have only added fuel to the burning inferno that is the Democratic passion to beat Trump and his party.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook