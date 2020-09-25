Republican-Led Senate Passes Motion Committing to Peaceful Transition of Power

Advertisements

The Republican-controlled Senate passed a resolution on committing to a peaceful transition of power after the November presidential election, though the measure was introduced by a Democrat.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who is often considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, proposed the resolution following President Donald Trump comment’s refusing to commit to leaving office.

The resolution “reaffirms its commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States” and “intends that there should be no disruptions by the President or any person in power to overturn the will of the people of the United States.”

The resolution passed by unanimous consent on Thursday, meaning there was no need for a vote. Though an entirely symbolic move, it is consistent with recent Republican comments.

“It’s a shame that we have to come and reaffirm our commitment to our country, to our Constitution, and who we are as a people and how we became a great country, the greatest country on Earth, the freedoms that we all take for granted,” Manchin said following its passage.

“And sometimes we hear things that challenge that, and we heard that yesterday, and we were very concerned about that.”

“What we are doing with this resolution is saying that basically the bedrock of democracy is the orderly and peaceful transfer of power when the president transitions out. It should not be a question,” he went on.

“There should not ever be one iota of interruption whatsoever as that peaceful demonstration.”

Manchin has often argued that he’s the most bipartisan senator and has voted for many of Trump’s judicial appointees.

