Trump Shovels More Dirt On The GOP Grave With Plan To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To SCOTUS

With his plan to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat with Amy Coney Barrett, Trump is digging the hole deeper for the GOP.

CNN reported:

President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process.

In conversations with some senior Republican allies on the Hill, the White House is indicating that Barrett is the intended nominee, multiple sources said.

All sources cautioned that until it is announced by the President, there is always the possibility that Trump makes a last-minute change but the expectation is Barrett is the choice. He is scheduled to make the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

There was never any serious doubt that the nominee would be Barrett. She is the choice that fits perfectly with the Republican plan to rush through the confirmation process.

Barrett also fits in with Trump’s myopic inability to see anyone outside of his political base. Barrett will please conservative, but not help him at the polls in November. In fact, it is likely that her nomination and confirmation will gravely wound both Trump and his party as the American people overwhelmingly want the next president to fill RBG’s seat.

Republicans are acting like a party that knows they are about to lose an election.

Amy Coney Barrett will have a seat on the Supreme Court that will last a lifetime, but the question of whether she will be serving on a court composed of 9, 11, or 13 justices will be answered by the voters in November.

