Trump Lashes Out at GOP Massachusetts Governor for Defending Mail-In Ballots

Donald Trump has slammed the Republican governor of Massachusetts after he defended mail-in voting and criticized the President for refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

Governor Charlie Baker said he was appalled by Trump’s suggestion he might not leave office if he loses in November. Baker made the comments on Thursday, having previously criticized the President on Wednesday.

“RINO Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is unsuccessfully trying to defend Mail In Ballots, when there is fraud being found all over the place. Just look at some of the recent races, or the Trump Ballots in Pennsylvania that were thrown into the garbage,” Trump tweeted on Friday morning.

“Wrong Charlie!” he said.

“A huge part of this nation’s allure, to the extent it exists, is the peaceful transmission of power based on the vote of people in this country,” Baker had said.

“Mail-in balloting has been with us forever, and that peaceful transfer of power is what the people of this country rely on when they go to vote.”

“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute that if they lose an election they’re not going to leave — period,” Baker said.

“I know that I speak, I am sure, for the vast majority of elected officials in the united States of America when I say that.”

Baker’s criticism is perhaps the strongest condemnation of the President’s comments from any Republican yet. Baker also slammed Trump for trying to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat while delaying Coronavirus relief.

