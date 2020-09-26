Biden Calls Trump An Economic Failure Who Has Screwed Over The Middle Class

Advertisements

During an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Saturday, former vice president and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden called Donald Trump an economic failure whose policies have reduced the standard of living for millions of Americans.

“What happened to the people in Scranton?” Biden asked, referencing the Pennsylvania city where he grew up. “They can’t pay their bills, and they’re worried as hell about whether or not he’s going to strip away their health care.”

“Their standard of living has decreased, not increased,” Biden added.

Biden said:

What happened to the people in Scranton? They can’t pay their rent. They’re having trouble paying their mortgage. They have food shortages. They can’t pay their bills, and they’re worried as hell about whether or not he’s going to strip away their health care, he’s going to strip away aid to education, he’s going to reduce the amount of money for their public school. They’re worried about that. Their standard of living has decreased, not increased. That is not inconsistent with saying if you have a pension plan, you want to see the value of that plan go up because it’s invested in the stock market. But that is not the primary or only measure of whether or not people are going to succeed. … Too many Americans, notwithstanding if they’re still employed, not withstanding they have a pension – and many, many, many don’t have a pension plan – they are wondering where I go from here. How do I keep up? How do I pay my bills?

Americans are worse off now than four years ago

After being in office for nearly four years, Donald Trump has failed on the most important measure for an incumbent president seeking reelection: whether or not the American people are better off now than when he took office.

As Joe Biden laid out on Saturday, millions of Americans are out of work and millions more are terrified that the president will succeed in his goal of dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

Trump conned millions of voters, particularly those in the midwest, to trust him on the economy. As a result of Trump’s failed response to the pandemic, those voters are now paying a severe economic price.

