‘Don’t Let Trump’s Fake News Trick You’: Ali Velshi Rips Apart The President’s Lies About Voting

MSNBC host Ali Velshi tore into Donald Trump’s attempt to undermine confidence in the Democratic process, telling viewers on Saturday morning not to buy into the president’s lies.

“I’m not going to give oxygen to Trump’s lies about voting, especially since he appears already to be refusing these election results 38 days too early,” the MSNBC host said. “Don’t let Trump’s fake news trick you into thinking that your vote doesn’t matter, because it does.”

As Trump tries to scare voters or discourage them from turning out, Velshi reminded folks that the voting process hasn’t changed, despite the rhetoric from the president and his enablers.

“Nothing has changed in the voting process except how you may submit your ballot,” Velshi said. “So your commitment to democracy and to the vote shouldn’t have changed either.”

Video:

“Don’t let Trump’s fake news trick you into thinking that your vote doesn’t matter, because it does.” @AliVelshi says. #vote pic.twitter.com/5jOgtnJHjW — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 26, 2020

Luckily, it seems Trump’s efforts to suppress turnout are failing. As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out on Saturday, nearly a million Americans have already cast a ballot.

Velshi said:

I’m not going to give oxygen to Trump’s lies about voting, especially since he appears already to be refusing these election results 38 days too early. But I want to make one thing clear: While some elected Republicans are doing everything they can to suppress votes, I need you to remember and use it to motivate you to get to the polls. Your vote is something that matters in this country. It’s your constitutional duty as an American citizen. Don’t let Trump’s fake news trick you into thinking that your vote doesn’t matter, because it does. And it will. Whether you want to vote by mail or in person, it will count. Nothing has changed in the voting process except how you may submit your ballot. So your commitment to democracy and to the vote shouldn’t have changed either. And it’s easy, especially if you plan for it. You can vote early or in person or by mail or in some cases use a dropbox for your ballot. Every state does have different rules. It may take a minute to read. Different methods, different deadlines, but get started.

Velshi has been a frequent target of Trump

At recent superspreader rallies across various swing states, Donald Trump has made Ali Velshi one of his favorite punching bags.

As The New York Times reported, “At multiple campaign stops, the president has gotten laughs by inaccurately recounting Ali Velshi’s being hit by a rubber bullet while covering a protest.”

“It was the most beautiful thing,” Trump recently said of Velshi getting shot. “It’s called law and order.”

Instead of diving into the gutter in response to Trump’s disgusting rhetoric, Ali Velshi is doing his job and making sure the American people have all the information they need to vote in this election.

