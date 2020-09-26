Nations Across The Globe Say America Is Becoming A ‘Third-World Country’ Under Trump

Advertisements

With the presidential election less than 40 days away, nations all over the world are in disbelief over the state of America under Donald Trump, saying the U.S. looks more like a third-world country than a global superpower.

According to The New York Times, “Amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the presidential election, much of the world is watching the United States with a mix of shock, chagrin and, most of all, bafflement.”

Despite Trump often inventing fake praise from world leaders, confidence in the United States has plummeted since he took office. His bungling of the pandemic and increasingly authoritarian rhetoric has made the world even more uneasy.

More from The Times:

How did a superpower allow itself to be felled by a virus? And after nearly four years during which President Trump has praised authoritarian leaders and obscenely dismissed some other countries as insignificant and crime-ridden, is the United States in danger of exhibiting some of the same traits he has disparaged? “The U.S.A. is a first-world country but it is acting like a third-world country,” said U Aung Thu Nyein, a political analyst in Myanmar. Adding to the sense of bewilderment, Mr. Trump has refused to embrace an indispensable principle of democracy, dodging questions about whether he will commit to a peaceful transition of power after the November election should he lose. … “It reminds me of Belarus, when a person cannot admit defeat and looks for any means to prove that he couldn’t lose,” said Kiryl Kalbasnikau, a 29-year-old opposition activist and actor. “This would be a warning sign for any democracy.”

America is a laughingstock under Donald Trump

During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump claimed the U.S. was being laughed at by other countries and only he could restore America’s image abroad.

Trump, of course, was lying back then. Under Barack Obama, the United States received high marks from other world super powers. Both America as a country and the U.S. president were viewed favorably.

Under Trump, that has completely flipped. Now the world’s opinion of the United States and the office of president have dropped drastically.

America has become a global laughingstock under Donald Trump. As the president continues to bungle this pandemic and undermine the Democratic process, it’s only getting worse.

