Trump Unveils Amy Coney Barrett The SCOTUS Nominee Who Will Make Him A 1 Term President

In a moment that could mark the last decision that ended his presidency, Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump said:

I stand before you today to fulfill one of my highest and most important duties under the United States constitution. The nomination of a supreme court justice. This is my third such nomination after justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh. And it is a very proud moment indeed.

Over the past week our nation has mourned the loss of a true American legend, justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was a legal giant and a pioneer for women. Her extraordinary life and legacy will inspire Americans for generations to come. Now we gather in the rose garden to continue our never-ending task, the impartial rule of law. It’s my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the supreme court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the constitution, judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Video:

Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS nominee in a moment that could mark the final nail in the coffin of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/4n2iWIwWf5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 26, 2020

Trump Is Defying The Will Of The American People With Amy Coney Barrett Nomination

The reason why this nomination could be the final self-inflicted political wound that brings down Trump and his party has nothing to do with Judge Barrett. The decision to nominate anyone so close to a presidential election has been overwhelmingly opposed to the vast majority of voters.

The American people want to have a say in picking the next Supreme Court nominee, and by ignoring what the majority of the nation wants in this decision, Trump is thumbing his nose at democracy and daring the voters to vote him out.

Trump has opened up a policy can of worms that is going to haunt his party through the end of the campaign. On issues such as choice and healthcare, Trump has picked a nominee that is out of step with the majority in the nation, and he has placed these key issues on the ballot.

Republicans have embraced Trump’s inability to see beyond the moment, so as they celebrate this nomination, they don’t understand that they are likely marking the moment of their political demise.

