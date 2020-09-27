Biden Is Delivering The Senate To Democrats By Making SCOTUS Fight About Obamacare

Advertisements

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is delivering votes to Senate Democratic candidates by making the SCOTUS fight about Obamacare.

Biden said on Sunday when he was asked about expanding the Supreme Court:

I know you’re going to be upset with my answer, but what I’m not going to play the Trump game, which is a good game he plays. Take your eye off the issue before us. If I were to say yes or no to that, that becomes a big issue. That’s the headline here.

I am focused on one thing right now. I really mean it. I’m focused on making sure the American people understand that they’re being cut out of this process they’re entitled to be part of and the cut-out is designed in order to take away the ACA and your health care. In the midst of a pandemic. That’s the focus. That’s what it’s on. And that’s the deal.

Video:

Biden’s Discipline Is His Advantage

Trump is reckless, unfocused, and undisciplined. Donald Trump only cares about winning the present moment. There is no long-term strategy or thinking in Trump’s Republican Party.

Joe Biden is staying with a disciplined message that has allowed Democrats to reframe the Barrett nomination, not as a Supreme Court fight, but as a battle for the future of healthcare.

Biden isn’t playing any of Trump’s games, but instead, he is talking directly to the American people and telling them what Trump’s rush to confirm Judge Barrett will mean for them.

Biden Is Building Coattails To Deliver A Democratic Senate

Joe Biden’s message to Republican Senators is that if they go through with the Barrett nomination, they will be voted out of office. Biden is using the nomination to provide a united message to Democratic Senators all across the country on healthcare.

Biden’s remarks were the sort of solid message that Senate Democratic challengers to run with. It is the sort of message that builds coattails and leads to Democrats winning the Senate in November.