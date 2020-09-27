Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Advertisements

Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale barricaded himself in his house with a gun and attempted to commit suicide according to police.

Local 10 reported:

Former campaign manager for Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, who was replaced by the President less than four month until November’s vote was reportedly armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself at his Fort Lauderdale home on Sunday afternoon.

….

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a home in reference to an armed male attempting suicide Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the wife of the man who told them her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to harm himself. She had placed the 911 call.

Police used the Baker Act to hospitalize Parscale for evaluation.

Parscale was the manager of Trump’s reelection campaign who claimed to have built a death star, but in reality, blew threw almost all of Trump’s fundraising of nearly $800 million in a matter of months. Parscale is an ally of Jared Kushner and claimed that all of the campaign spending was approved by the Trump family.

As Trump continued to trail Joe Biden, the President fired Parscale but has not seen the fortunes of his reelection campaign improve. The Trump family threw Parscale under the bus, and it appears that the fall from grace has taken a toll on his mental health.

