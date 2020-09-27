Minimum Wage Workers Paid More In Payroll Taxes Than Trump Paid In Income Tax in 2017

Advertisements

Minimum wage workers making $7.25/hour paid more in payroll taxes than Trump paid in income taxes for the entire year of 2017.

House candidate Matthew Ryan Best tweeted:

Most of America paid more in income taxes than Trump. In one single month from payroll taxes no less. Even minimum wage workers. #TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/EHYtHuBKaf — Matthew Ryan Best (@BestforKY) September 27, 2020

I helped prepare thousands of taxes for my families accounting, tax, and insurance business. I’ve never seen anything like this. Seasonal farm workers, who mostly file 1099 taxes, pay more taxes than Trump. Trump is a complete and utter criminal. #TrumpTaxReturns #LockHimUp — Matthew Ryan Best (@BestforKY) September 27, 2020

Advertisements

Steven Dennis tweeted:

A minimum wage worker making $7.25 an hour paid more in payroll tax than *President Donald Trump* paid in income tax in 2017. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 28, 2020

Trump didn’t want his tax returns released because he didn’t want those voters without college degrees finding out that he isn’t on their side. While they bust their backs and pay their taxes, Donald Trump was cheating the system.

Trump isn’t looking out for the little guy. He is the reason why low wage workers have to pay more in taxes to subsidize his fraud.

A key component of Trump’s populist billionaire mythology has been destroyed. Donald Trump is swimming in debt and is a prime example of why American workers are overtaxed.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook