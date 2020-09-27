Trump’s Tax Returns Reveal He Is Drowning In Debt And Buried In Fraud

Advertisements

Trump’s tax returns have finally surfaced, and they show that he is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and avoiding paying taxes.

The New York Times got Trump’s tax returns and reported:



He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

As the president wages a re-election campaign that polls say he is in danger of losing, his finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed. Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million.

Advertisements

Trump isn’t a successful businessman. He has blown through two fortunes, and the only source of revenue propping him up is the government money that flows into his bank account from bilking the taxpayers. All of Trump’s high profile ventures are big money losers.

Trump loses money on his D.C. hotel, his golf courses, his resorts. Trump is really bad at making money but really good at pretending to be a successful businessman.

The story that Trump sold the voters in 2016 was a lie.

Trump has personally guaranteed hundreds of millions of dollars in debt, and the bill is coming due over the next few years. Trump has also used various dodgy schemes to avoid paying any taxes at all.

The tax returns confirm that everything most Americans thought about Donald Trump was true. Trump is a fake and a fraud, and if he loses the election, he could lose the only source of income that is keeping his failing businesses afloat.

The US taxpayer.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook